CNN Segment Cut Short After Sports Analyst Repeatedly Says "Boobs"

Ryan Shea | September 15, 2017

Yes this actually did happen.  Yes a FOX sports analyst by the name of Clay Davis got his segment cut because of his repeated use of the word"Boobs".

AmericaBlog reports:  Unbelievable. Fox Sports analyst Clay Travis just told CNN’s Brooke Baldwin that he loves “boobs,” in a conversation about ESPN host Jemele Hill calling Donald Trump a white supremacist. Baldwin was taken aback at first, and once she confirmed what Travis had said — he continued to talk about his love of boobs, repeatedly — Baldwin said she was appalled and ended the segment.

 

 

Clearly this Clay guy doesn't care as he took to Twitter shortly after and has been on a roll since.

 

 

Here's the video for you to view yourself.  Class act. 

 

 

 