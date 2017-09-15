CNN Segment Cut Short After Sports Analyst Repeatedly Says "Boobs"

Yes this actually did happen. Yes a FOX sports analyst by the name of Clay Davis got his segment cut because of his repeated use of the word"Boobs".

AmericaBlog reports: Unbelievable. Fox Sports analyst Clay Travis just told CNN’s Brooke Baldwin that he loves “boobs,” in a conversation about ESPN host Jemele Hill calling Donald Trump a white supremacist. Baldwin was taken aback at first, and once she confirmed what Travis had said — he continued to talk about his love of boobs, repeatedly — Baldwin said she was appalled and ended the segment.

Poll: Which do you like better: The first amendment or boobs? — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 15, 2017

Clearly this Clay guy doesn't care as he took to Twitter shortly after and has been on a roll since.

Here's the video for you to view yourself. Class act.