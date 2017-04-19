CNN Speaks To Gay Men Tortured In Chechnya

CNN recently spoke to two men who miraculously escaped Checnya's relentless, violent "gay purge."

The men, who asked to remain anonymous, gave first-hand accounts of their horrifying experiences, and described being detained, assaulted, and tortured.

Although the men managed to escape Chechen authorities, they still fear their own family members might act out violently towards them.

One man said:

"If my family finds out that I'm gay, then no authorities, no troops are needed. They will kill me themselves. "Even if my parents will forgive me, someone—like my uncle—won't forgive."

Last week, former Vice President Joe Biden spoke out strongly against the persecution and abuse of suspected gay men in Chechnya and called on the Trump administration to condemn the LGBTQ crisis.

H/T: OUT