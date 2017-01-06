Coachella Owner Philip Anshutz Denies Being Anti-Gay

AEG owner Philip Anshutz has released a statement asserting that he is NOT homophobic or anti-gay despite donations he appears to have given to anti-gay organizations. Anshutz's AEG is the parent company of Goldenvoice, which organizes Coachella.

Anshutz states:

“Recent claims published in the media that I am anti-LGBTQ are nothing more than fake news — it is all garbage. I unequivocally support the rights of all people without regard to sexual orientation. We are fortunate to employ a wealth of diverse individuals throughout our family of companies, all of whom are important to us — the only criteria on which they are judged is the quality of their job performance; we do not tolerate discrimination in any form.

"Both The Anschutz Foundation and I contribute to numerous organizations that pursue a wide range of causes. Neither I nor the Foundation fund any organization with the purpose or expectation that it would finance anti-LGBTQ initiatives, and when it has come to my attention or the attention of The Anschutz Foundation that certain organizations either the Foundation or I have funded have been supporting such causes, we have immediately ceased all contributions to such groups."