Coco Peru's Trip To Costco Doesn't Go According To Plan

We adore Miss Coco Peru, and simply cannot get enough of her hilarious YouTube videos.

In the past, she's invited us to tag along in her search for tension tamer tea, and for holiday shopping trips.

This time she's off to Costco, where she's determined to buy a big bag of blueberries.

But just as she makes it inside of the big box store (after a thorough sanitizing of her shopping cart), an employee approaches Coco to to explain that filming is not allowed inside of the store.

So instead, we get Coco's musings about a variety of subjects.

Enjoy: