Colby Keller Explains Why He Voted For Trump In New Op-Ed

Gay porn star Colby Keller is once again attempting to explain why he voted for Donald Trump, in last year's presidential election.

Writing an op-ed for The Advocate, Keller explains that as with porn, politicians are trying to sell you a fantasy.

Porn is fantasy. That’s no surprise. To say that our democracy is equally invested in the projection of certain fantasies, however — or, more to the point, is a fantasy — has the potential to anger many Americans. I’ve been the focus of that anger lately. It began with the Constitution. Our “forefathers,” a cabal of elite owners of property (which included human beings), carefully crafted a document that has serviced their own interests — to preserve and protect their property. This isn’t the story we receive as innocent children, about George Washington and his cherry tree, or Abraham Lincoln and his log cabin. The story of our great democracy is a fairy tale, a fantasy that continues now.

He then explained that his vote for Trump was not so much for the man himself, but rather, a vote against a corrupt system, that system being our 'broken' democracy.

So when I cast my vote last November, I knew that tying our many political successes in the ongoing struggle for LGBTQ liberation to an institution in rapid decline, like our corrupt Democratic Party, is not a strategy to preserve those gains into the future. Maintaining our rights in a world destroyed by climate-related chaos will require tremendous perseverance and fortitude. But then again, I’m just a porn star, not a history professor. Why trust my opinion? In democracies, it is the opinion of people just like me, working people who struggle to survive in a brutal, contentious, competitive world, whose opinions should matter. Everyone’s opinion should matter. It’s impossible to generate an honest appreciation of the world and the politics that should shape that world when the people who suffer the most in society aren't provided with accurate information about the world around them. As The Washington Post now warns, "Democracy Dies in Darkness."

Thoughts on Colby's op-ed?