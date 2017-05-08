Colin Farrell Shares Manscaping Malfunction While Trimming His "Retro Bush"

Colin Farrell agreed to participate in Ellen DeGeneres' Celebrity Confessions game, in which celebs can win up to $10,000 for charity by sharing a confession they've never told.

And boy, did Colin Farrell have a whopper. Watch as he explains the manscaping malfunction he had while attempting to tame his "retro bush" for a sex scene in Joel Schumacher's film Tigerland!

