Ryan Shea's picture

A Collection of Super Hot Bearded Gay Men to Drool Over

Ryan Shea | October 21, 2017

Are you gay?  Chances are if you read Instinct, then... check!  Are you into bearded dudes or facial hair?  Do you enjoy a plethora of gay men with facial hair to help get you through a chill Saturday morning?  Well then this piece is for you!

The popularity of beards and facial hair has grown strong since the new millennium, when the 90's was all about having a clean shaven face.  That's cute and all, but for me personally, nothing is sexier than a guy that sports a sexy beard with a nice face to go along with.

Check out some of these hotties who have no problem rocking some facial hair.  Woof and grr indeed.

 

Guillermo Suarez Gil

Leland Coffey

 

Mighty young oak #giant #blond #beard #shorts #bigdreams #growth #bigdonsboys #ladreams

A post shared by Bryan Knight (@bryanknight66) on

Bryan Knight

 

It's been a while. #selfportrait

A post shared by THAI (@tmarkq) on

Tyree Fifer

Ali Mushtaq​

Brandon Deyette

Garic Soldatov 

 

 

The vibe is wrong.

A post shared by Jeff (@mavraganis) on

 

Jeff Mavraganis

 

 

Sinusitis 1 - Alessandro 0

A post shared by Alessandro Corti (@alex_roko) on

Alessandro Corti

 

 

Michael Wright 

This Months Top Posts

RuPaul Wants A 'Winners' Season Of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
Bromans Star Claims To Have Largest Endowment On RealityTV