College Professor Fired For Sharing Heartfelt Pro-LGBTQ Facebook Post

Until recently, Ruthie Robertson, 22, was a professor at BYU-Idaho, an academic institution tied to the Mormon church.

Knowing well of the conflict between her church and the LGBTQ community, Robertson had the best intentions when she shared a very heartfelt, pro-LGBT post to Facebook for Pride month, in June.

Before calling out the church for picking and choosing what scripture to follow, (the Old Testament states that being gay is a sin, but it also forbids wearing clothes of mixed textiles), she gets to the heart of her message.

"This is my official announcement and declaration that I believe heterosexuality and homosexuality are both natural and neither is sinful. I will never support the phrase "love the sinner, hate the sin" because that "sin" is part of who that person is. One then God created that as well. I realize that my views counter the current day policies of the LDS Church, but I hope that over time the Church will come to see the harm these policies have. Church History shows that the Church has rescinded policies before that weren't doctrinal, and that weren't inspired by the Lord. I hope that this will some day apply to the stance on the LGBT community. I will always and forever stand up for the equality of the LGBT community. Sexuality and gender are not binary, they are on a spectrum and that's how we were made. "Stand up for humanity, love people because of who they are... not despite who they are. Trump can break the tradition of June being LGBT pride month, but I'm still going to celebrate it.. this month and every month to follow. #LGBTPrideMonth"

Not long after sharing the post, which was marked private and only visible to Robertson's Facebook friends, it became evident that one of those friends shared the post with her employer.

Robertson explains that shortly thereafter, university officials would later threaten to fire her if she did not delete the letter from social media.

Although she would decide to make some edits, she stood by her words, and left the post up.

The Washington Post has more:

A week later, after Robertson still had not taken down the post, one of the administrators called her to inform her she would not be returning to teach classes in the fall. The university would allow her to finish classes through the rest of the semester, which ended Tuesday. But beyond that, her contract was terminated. Robertson, one of the youngest instructors on the Rexburg, Idaho, campus, had been scheduled to teach one class during the fall semester. She has been teaching for the university both online and on campus since she graduated from the same school in April 2016. A spokesman for BYU-Idaho confirmed to The Post that Robertson will not be teaching next semester. Her page on the university’s online directory shows she taught two classes during the most recent semester. The spokesman also said the university “has a long-standing policy of not commenting on personnel matters” and declined to provide any further details. But Robertson said the school’s administrators argued her views would undermine students’ spirituality. “Nothing in the contract says you can’t privately disagree with something with the church,” Robertson told The Post. “There is nothing in the contract that says I can’t express my personal opinions on my Facebook.”

Click here to read the rest of Ruthie Robertson's letter.

And click here to continue reading at the Washington Post.