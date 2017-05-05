College Student Finds Note On His Door: 'Kill yourself. Leave our school.'

A college student in Nebraska says he was left a heinous, homophobic note on the door to his dorm room.

Joseph Gray, who attends Creighton University, shared the note on social media.

It reads:

“F**king fag. Kill yourself. Leave our school. Gays are not welcome in Nebraska or Creighton!!!”

Gray told local news:

"By the time I got to my door, there was no one there. "I saw the note on my door."

WOWT 6 News reports:

