Colorful Mural Celebrates George Michael, Depicts Him As A Saint

A bold and colorful mural of George Michael recently sprung up in Sydney, Australia.

You may recall that recently on Christmas Day, Michael passed away in the UK at the age of 53.

According to Gay Star News, the mural depicts the beloved singer as ‘Saint George, Patron Saint of Parks at Night’, has him dressed in a cassock with a rainbow stole.

In the mural, Michael appears to be holding a joint in one hand, and a bottle of poppers in the other.

In a statement shared with GSN, Jonny Seymour and Paul Mac (known as Stereogamous) explain why they painted the mural:

"George’s passing has been a devastating blow to our community. He means so much to so many in our queer family. He was also good friend, brother and musical collaborator of ours too. "We needed to have a physical tribute where LGBTIQ people (and our admirers) could gather to pay their respects without any dogma barking. "Scott Marsh, like George is an artist and activist. He was very enthusiastic to portray George in a loving and spiritual way. The concept of Saint George is very appropriate. He is a gayngel, after all."

H/T: Gay Star News