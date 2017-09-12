Colton Haynes And Tyler Hoechlin Will Co-Star In A New Bodybuilding Biopic

Teen Wolf Co-Stars Colton Haynes and Tyler Hoechlin are slated to star in Bigger, a new biopic that tells the story of legendary bodybuilder Joe Weider.

Hoechlin, pegged to play Weider, will star opposite Haynes, who has been cast as fitness and nutrition enthusiast, Jack Lalanne.

From Deadline:

Bigger was written by Brad and Ellen Furman, Andy Weiss and Gallo. Production begins next month in Alabama. Weiss and Gallo wrote the latter’s 2009 film Middle Men about internet porn architect Jack Harris. Weiss is one of the writers on Sony’s Yann Demange-directed movie White Boy Rick due out on Jan. 26. Steve Lee Jones’ Bee Holder Productions banner is producing Bigger with Scott LaStaiti.