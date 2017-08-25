Colton Haynes, Charlie Carver Share Passionate Kiss On 'Teen Wolf'.

Teen Wolf is determined to go out with a bang!

For the show's last season, not only do Charlie Carver and Colton Haynes share a very sexy passionate kiss...it's also revealed that they're boyfriends!

What makes us love this even more, is the fact that both actors are openly gay!

Come through with the LGBT-inclusive media representation, MTV!

EW has the scoop:

As Jackson Whittemore (Colton Haynes) declared in Teen Wolf‘s second season: “I’m everyone’s type.” And when he makes his big return for the show’s final season, he’ll prove just that, because Jackson’s not returning alone. Rather, he’ll have his boyfriend, Ethan (Charlie Carver), by his side. “It makes total sense,” Haynes says of his character’s newly revealed sexuality. “That’s why Jackson carried around that angst.”

Jackson being gay is a decision Teen Wolf showrunner Jeff Davis made years ago. “I thought, if Jackson comes back, he’s coming back in a relationship with a guy,” Davis says. “Whether that means he’s bisexual or gay, that’s how he’s returning. I just felt like he went off to London and found himself.” And London is where fans will find the happy couple — “They’re so sweet together,” Davis says — when they first appear in the Sept. 10 episode. In fact, you can watch their big return in an exclusive clip above and see an exclusive photo below.

Watch:

H/T: Gay Star News