Colton Haynes & Evan Peters Made Out, Had Sex On 'American Horror Story'

Instinct Staff | October 26, 2017

The latest episode of American Horror Story: Cult was full of surprises.

But since we don't want to spoil them all for you, we'll focus on the steamy scenes shared between Colton Haynes and Evan Peters.

On the episode, Detective Jack Samuels (Haynes) made out with cult leader Kai Anderson (Peters), and damn it was intense!

Then later, in a flashback scene, we see the two characters get it on.

https://justinscakes.tumblr.com/post/166803950204/evan-peters-fucking-colton-haynes-in-american

For a full recap of the episode, click HERE.

H/T: Attitude

I can't wait to see this episode on my DVR!  However, when the hell is the man-bun finally going to die?  It really needs to go.

