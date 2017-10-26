Colton Haynes & Evan Peters Made Out, Had Sex On 'American Horror Story'

The latest episode of American Horror Story: Cult was full of surprises.

But since we don't want to spoil them all for you, we'll focus on the steamy scenes shared between Colton Haynes and Evan Peters.

On the episode, Detective Jack Samuels (Haynes) made out with cult leader Kai Anderson (Peters), and damn it was intense!

Then later, in a flashback scene, we see the two characters get it on.

For a full recap of the episode, click HERE.

Playing Detective Samuels on #AHScult @ahsfx has been a highlight of my career. Working with this insanely talented cast/crew changed my life & I will never forget all of the beautiful friends I've made :) These are BTS photos during our naughty naughty scenes lol @evanpeters @praisethelourd ❤❤❤ A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Oct 25, 2017 at 6:59pm PDT

H/T: Attitude