Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham Share Video From Their Beautiful Wedding
Instinct Staff | October 30, 2017
Photo: Instagram
By now you've heard that Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham married in a beautiful, star-studded ceremony in Palm Springs.
And now, the happy newlyweds are giving us a special peek inside their beautiful wedding with new videos shared to Instagram.
Haynes writes:
Cheers - It's Official - I Got You Babe, For the rest of my life - Husbands - Mr. and Mr. Haynes-Leatham #WhatMoviesAreMadeof - - thank you @louisvuitton - @tomford - for making us look so sharp @mrkimjones
Congratulations to the happy newlyweds!
