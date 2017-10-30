Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham Share Video From Their Beautiful Wedding

Photo: Instagram

By now you've heard that Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham married in a beautiful, star-studded ceremony in Palm Springs.

And now, the happy newlyweds are giving us a special peek inside their beautiful wedding with new videos shared to Instagram.

Haynes writes:

Cheers - It's Official - I Got You Babe, For the rest of my life - Husbands - Mr. and Mr. Haynes-Leatham #WhatMoviesAreMadeof - - thank you @louisvuitton - @tomford - for making us look so sharp @mrkimjones

Congratulations to the happy newlyweds!