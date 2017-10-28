Colton Haynes No Longer A Bachelor As He Ties The Knot With Jeff Leatham
American Horror Story, Arrow, and Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes tied the know today with his now husband and Four Seasons artistic director Jeff Leatham
We knew we should have went to Palm Springs this weekend. We didn't get the invite but 120 guests were present at a nighttime ceremony held at a Palm Springs hotel. It was officiated by the couple's friend Kris Jenner.
Who did get the invite? Some of the reported celebrants were:
- Modern Family‘s Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sofia Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello
- Fellow Teen Wolf star Dylan O’Brien
- Fellow AHS star Cheyenne Jackson
- Scream Queens bestie Billie Lourd
- Arrow costar Emily Rickards
- Chelsea Clinto,
- Melanie Griffith
- Lia Rinna
Black and white dress code was requested to go along with the overall theme which Leatham designed mainly himself. He described it as "if you can imagine Cher meets a Guns ‘N Roses video and that’s the theme of the wedding.”
We are sure we will see many more pics from the wedding, but here are a couple from Instagram
“But more than the flowers and decorations, it’s really about everyone coming together and everyone you love being with in the same room. That was the most important thing for us.” - Leatham
Congrats to the happy couple!
h/t: people.com
