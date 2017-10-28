Adam Dupuis's picture

Colton Haynes No Longer A Bachelor As He Ties The Knot With Jeff Leatham

Adam Dupuis | October 28, 2017

American Horror Story, Arrow, and Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes tied the know today with his now husband and Four Seasons artistic director Jeff Leatham

We knew we should have went to Palm Springs this weekend.  We didn't get the invite but 120 guests were present at a nighttime ceremony held at a Palm Springs hotel. It was officiated by the couple's friend Kris Jenner.

Who did get the invite? Some of the reported celebrants were:

  • Modern Family‘s Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sofia Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello
  • Fellow Teen Wolf star Dylan O’Brien
  • Fellow AHS star Cheyenne Jackson
  • Scream Queens bestie Billie Lourd
  • Arrow costar Emily Rickards
  • Chelsea Clinto,
  • Melanie Griffith
  • Lia Rinna

Black and white dress code was requested to go along with the overall theme which Leatham designed mainly himself.  He described it as "if you can imagine Cher meets a Guns ‘N Roses video and that’s the theme of the wedding.”

We are sure we will see many more pics from the wedding, but here are a couple from Instagram

 

 

I Love you - My Husband - My Love - My Everything - #WhatMoviesaremadeof - So Proud to be your Husband

A post shared by JeffLeatham (@jeffleatham) on

 

 

 

#weddingweekend @jeffleatham @justinmikita @jessetyler

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

 

 

 

 

 

@justinmikita @jessetyler just being sexy. #jeffandcolton

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

 

 

 

Wedding cake #jeffandcolton @barrypeele

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

 

 

 

“But more than the flowers and decorations, it’s really about everyone coming together and everyone you love being with in the same room. That was the most important thing for us.” - Leatham

Congrats to the happy couple!

h/t:  people.com

This Months Top Posts

RuPaul Wants A 'Winners' Season Of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
Bromans Star Claims To Have Largest Endowment On RealityTV