Colton Haynes No Longer A Bachelor As He Ties The Knot With Jeff Leatham

American Horror Story, Arrow, and Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes tied the know today with his now husband and Four Seasons artistic director Jeff Leatham

We knew we should have went to Palm Springs this weekend. We didn't get the invite but 120 guests were present at a nighttime ceremony held at a Palm Springs hotel. It was officiated by the couple's friend Kris Jenner.

Who did get the invite? Some of the reported celebrants were:

Modern Family‘s Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sofia Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello

Fellow Teen Wolf star Dylan O’Brien

Fellow AHS star Cheyenne Jackson

Scream Queens bestie Billie Lourd

Arrow costar Emily Rickards

Chelsea Clinto,

Melanie Griffith

Lia Rinna

Black and white dress code was requested to go along with the overall theme which Leatham designed mainly himself. He described it as "if you can imagine Cher meets a Guns ‘N Roses video and that’s the theme of the wedding.”

We are sure we will see many more pics from the wedding, but here are a couple from Instagram

I Love you - My Husband - My Love - My Everything - #WhatMoviesaremadeof - So Proud to be your Husband A post shared by JeffLeatham (@jeffleatham) on Oct 28, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT

#weddingweekend @jeffleatham @justinmikita @jessetyler A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Oct 27, 2017 at 8:14pm PDT

I have the honor and great pleasure of Marrying this Amazing Human Being tomorrow - I love him to the moon and back and I am Blessed to soon call him my #Husband - One more sleep baby - A post shared by JeffLeatham (@jeffleatham) on Oct 26, 2017 at 11:36pm PDT

@justinmikita @jessetyler just being sexy. #jeffandcolton A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Oct 27, 2017 at 10:08pm PDT

Wedding cake #jeffandcolton @barrypeele A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Oct 28, 2017 at 1:18am PDT

“But more than the flowers and decorations, it’s really about everyone coming together and everyone you love being with in the same room. That was the most important thing for us.” - Leatham

Congrats to the happy couple!

h/t: people.com