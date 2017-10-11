Colton Haynes Opens Up To Discuss Mental Health Struggles

In a very frank and honest post shared to Instagram, Colton Haynes opens up to discuss his battles with anxiety and depression.

In the post, shared yesterday for World Mental Health Day, Haynes writes:

“This is a photo I took of myself about a month ago when I had reached a point where I had no idea what to do. I had been in bed crying/paralyzed for 3 wks with no explanation. My personal life & career were at an all time high. “I’ve talked about this before but I can’t stress enough how important it is to seek help when your feeling down or in your darkest moments. I’ve struggled with Anxiety & Depression since I was in the 5th grade & it’s not something that should go untreated or uncared for.”

“I know a lot of people don’t understand mental illness & pass it off as ppl being dramatic…but it’s a chemical Imbalance that no one wants to struggle through. It’s not easy. “Let’s all take a second to reach out to those in need of help & those who just need someone to talk to or some encouragement. A little love goes a long way. My heart is with my fellow survivors & ppl struggling through this disease…you aren’t alone."

Haynes, who recently appeared in Teen Wolf's farewell season, currently appears on the FX series, American Horror Story: Cult.

Last year, after publicly coming out as gay, the actor became engaged to his partner, florist Jeff Leatham.