Colton Haynes Is Overcome With Emotion In Newly Shared Wedding Video

Late last month, Hollywood actor Colton Haynes and celebrity florist Jeff Leatham married in a star-studded ceremony held in Palm Springs.

And now, in a newly shared YouTube video, the couple is sharing with us the beautiful moment they walked down the aisle.

On YouTube, Haynes writes:

"This video makes me cry every single time I watch it. It was the most special day of my life and we wanted to share a little bit of it with y'all. I don't know what I'm gonna do when i see the whole video lol but I really want to thank the incredible team of photographers & videographers that helped capture such a special moment."

Watch:

Haynes recently spoke to PEOPLE about the profound impact Leatham has had upon his life.

He says:

“The really great thing about being with Jeff is that since we got together my relationships with my friends have gotten better, my family relationships have gotten better. “When you learn to really love someone, it’s completely life-changing. Now we have this beautiful life together and this epic journey ahead.”

I put up a really emotional but beautiful video up on my YouTube channel of @jeffleatham @ I walking down the aisle...if you have a tissue...it's a must watch :) https://m.youtube.com/user/coltonhaynes A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Nov 7, 2017 at 7:09am PST

Head to Colton's Instagram page for more photos from the wedding.