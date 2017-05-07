Colton Haynes Shares Advice On Overcoming Anxiety

Colton Haynes has advice on overcoming anxiety and he's sharing it with fans via this video for video for Child Mind Institute's #MyYoungerSelf campaign.

Watch!

Colton shares:

"You're not alone. I think that that's really something that I've learned in my recovery process for anxiety," he said. "There's millions of people out there who suffer from crippling anxiety, whether it be from fainting or from sweating or so many [other] different ailments from anxiety. There's so many people that have it and suffer from it, so you're not alone. It gets so much better once you're able to learn the tools to cope with it."