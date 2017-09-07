Colton Haynes Shares The Romantic Story Of How He Met His Fiance

Colton Haynes (Teen Wolf, American Horror Story) recently revealed the very sweet and romantic story of how he and his fiance Jeff Leatham came to meet.

For the occasion of Jeff's birthday, Colton writes:

"Since it’s technically @jeffleatham ‘s birthday in Paris right now (his actual bday here is tmrw the 7th)…I’m celebrating him by sharing a little story of how we met…at this very spot.

"Jeff & I were supposed to meet 4 yrs ago through a set up date from our dear friend @valvogt. I wasn’t in a very good place at the time & we lived in different places so we both decided not to meet (but we did do a little bit of internet stalking and I loved what I saw :)…

"Flash to yrs later when we happened to randomly run into eachother at the airport lounge in Paris where Jeff hit me with his bag & said “Hey punk…aren’t you Colton?” & after 10 seconds of literal love at first mtg…I responded “Hi Jeff” and couldn’t find words to say cause I was dumbstruck.

"So after he physically accosted me lol he then carried my bags to the plane where we sat just 3 rows away from eachother. After passing post it notes back and forth & sending Champagne love letters…Jeff asked me to come cuddle with him on the plane & from that day on…my life has forever been changed.

"There aren’t words to express how kind, loving, beautiful, & talented this man is & im so lucky to get to spend not just his birthday with him…but also life with him. Ur my rock. I love you. Happy Birthday boo bah."

So very sweet!

