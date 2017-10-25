Colton Haynes Transforms Into A Busty Marge Simpson To Host Halloween Party

Photo: Instagram

Colton Haynes is unrecognizable underneath the layers of makeup and prosthetics necessary for his Halloween transformation into beloved cartoon matriarch, Marge Simpson.

According to his Instagram post, Colton wore the impressive costume last night, to host Freixenet USA's 2nd Annual Black Magic Halloween party.

Excited to host @FreixenetUSA 2nd Annual Black Magic Halloween Affair tonight! #ad #BubsInTheClub #FXCava #CavaWeen A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Oct 24, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

After the event, Colton stripped off most of his costume to twerk in a pool.

Post Halloween dance of shame "Mi Gente" @jbalvin & @beyonce . Thx @freixenetusa for letting me host such a fun party! by my love @jeffleatham who still wants to be with me even tho I act like this lol A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Oct 25, 2017 at 12:49am PDT

Haynes recently spoke to ET about his upcoming wedding to his fiancé Jeff Leatham.