Colton Haynes Transforms Into A Busty Marge Simpson To Host Halloween Party
Photo: Instagram
Colton Haynes is unrecognizable underneath the layers of makeup and prosthetics necessary for his Halloween transformation into beloved cartoon matriarch, Marge Simpson.
According to his Instagram post, Colton wore the impressive costume last night, to host Freixenet USA's 2nd Annual Black Magic Halloween party.
After the event, Colton stripped off most of his costume to twerk in a pool.
Haynes recently spoke to ET about his upcoming wedding to his fiancé Jeff Leatham.
“So excited … we just locked in a really great musical guest, which we didn’t have, so I’m taking all the credit for that. I locked him in last night.
“It’s going to be epic, it’s going to be beautiful,” he continues. “Lots of flowers and a lot of really cool, couture costume changes.”
