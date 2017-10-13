Coming Out Changed Charlie Carver's Life, The Actor Shares

Instinct Staff | October 13, 2017

Charlie Carver spoke of the profound effect that coming out has had on his life, in a post shared to Instagram.

He writes:

"I can point to coming out as the beginning of a true strength, uniquely mine, as a man and as a human being. I’ve found clarity. I’ve found love."

The Teen Wolf star continues:

"While it’s a continuing process and not always easy at first, after coming out, it does get better. Of course, if you feel like you will be put in actual harm's way, your safety is the priority. But if you can, no matter how you identify, come out! You are loved and deserve love!"

You may recall that Carver came out as gay in January of last year.

 

 

Pt 1: “Be who you needed when you were younger”. About a year ago, I saw this photo while casually scrolling through my Instagram one morning. I’m not one for inspirational quotes, particularly ones attributed to “Mx Anonymous”- something mean in me rebukes the pithiness of proverbs, choosing to judge them as trite instead of possibly-generally-wise, resonant, or helpful. And in the case of the good ol’ Anonymous kind, I felt that there was something to be said for the missing context. Who wrote or said the damn words? Why? And to/for who in particular? Nonetheless, I screen-capped the picture and saved it. It struck me for some reason, finding itself likeable enough to join the ranks of the “favorites” album on my phone. I’d see it there almost daily, a small version of it next to my other “favorites”; I’d see it every time I checked into the gym, pulled up a picture of my insurance cards, my driver’s license.... Important Documents. And over the course of about-a-year, it became clear why the inspirational photo had called out to me. As a young boy, I knew I wanted to be an actor. I knew I wanted to be a lot of things! I thought I wanted to be a painter, a soccer player, a stegosaurus... But the acting thing stuck. It was around that age that I also knew, however abstractly, that I was different from some of the other boys in my grade. Over time, this abstract “knowing” grew and articulated itself through a painful gestation marked by feelings of despair and alienation, ending in a climax of saying three words out loud: “I am gay”. I said them to myself at first, to see how they felt. They rang true, and I hated myself for them. I was twelve. It would take me a few years before I could repeat them to anyone else, in the meantime turning the phrase over and over in my mouth until I felt comfortable and sure enough to let the words pour out again, this time to my family...

A post shared by Charlie Carver (@charliecarver) on

 

Then earlier this year, the actor revealed that his father was gay.

He said:

“I think [my father] taught me, in the way that he lived his life, that your sexuality doesn’t define you.

“It’s an important part of who you are, but he had such a rich life… And I think because I was frustrated by what I would call some of his own internalized shame, that it almost became this challenge to really get to the bottom of that quickly, for me.

“It kind of propelled me into being louder and brasher and more experimental.

“And I think that hurt his feelings sometimes, but I think he was also grateful.”

Carver recently appeared on the final season of Teen Wolf, alongside Colton Haynes.

As you may recall, the actors shared a passionate kiss on the show.

 

