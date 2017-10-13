Coming Out Changed Charlie Carver's Life, The Actor Shares

Charlie Carver spoke of the profound effect that coming out has had on his life, in a post shared to Instagram.

He writes:

"I can point to coming out as the beginning of a true strength, uniquely mine, as a man and as a human being. I’ve found clarity. I’ve found love."

The Teen Wolf star continues:

"While it’s a continuing process and not always easy at first, after coming out, it does get better. Of course, if you feel like you will be put in actual harm's way, your safety is the priority. But if you can, no matter how you identify, come out! You are loved and deserve love!"

You may recall that Carver came out as gay in January of last year.

Then earlier this year, the actor revealed that his father was gay.

He said:

“I think [my father] taught me, in the way that he lived his life, that your sexuality doesn’t define you. “It’s an important part of who you are, but he had such a rich life… And I think because I was frustrated by what I would call some of his own internalized shame, that it almost became this challenge to really get to the bottom of that quickly, for me. “It kind of propelled me into being louder and brasher and more experimental. “And I think that hurt his feelings sometimes, but I think he was also grateful.”

Carver recently appeared on the final season of Teen Wolf, alongside Colton Haynes.

As you may recall, the actors shared a passionate kiss on the show.