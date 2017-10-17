A Company Is Selling Men Custom Made Condoms

Global Protection Corp is a US company trying to sell you custom-fit condoms.

The company is seeing a need in the consumer base and are trying to fill that need… to the appropriate length.

A survey called “Errors and Predictors of Confidence in Condom Use Amongst Young Australians Attending a Music Festival,” surveyed people between the ages of 18 and 29 who attended a northern New South Wales (which is in Australia) music festival.

The results of that survey found that 48 percent of respondents had seen a condom slip off during intercourse at least once in the past year and 51 percent had had a condom slip off when withdrawing the penis.

Now, the Boston-based Global Protection Corp is trying to sell us custom made condoms, called myONE Perfect Fit, that can fix our condom troubles.

“If they bought a small condom before and it was still too big, it’s horrible for men to have that experience,” Global Protection Corp. president, Davin Wedel told the New York Times.

The company sells 60 different sizes of condoms in a combination of 10 different lengths and 9 different circumferences and even god the Food and Drug Administration’s approval.

The condoms come in lengths of 4.9 to 9.4 inches and circumferences of 3.5 to 5 inches, while standard condoms are typically 6.7 to 8.3 inches long and 3.9 to 4.5 inches in circumference.

But, in order to keep things discreet (and not offend/scare away the customer), the company uses a system of randomly ordered letters and numbers, rather than inches. So if you were to order a condom, you could get an order of something like G07.

While the idea of custom condoms is not new, and dates back to 2011 by the company TheyFit (which was later purchased by Global Protection), this is the farthest the idea has gotten so far.

That said, we’ll see if the business will succeed in the future. With the advancement of medications like PrEP, the number of people having bareback sex is increasing. Though, the health risks are increasing as well.

h/t: The New York Post