Congressman Who Was Saved By A Lesbian Cop To Speak At Anti-LGBTQ Convention
Earlier this year, Republican Congressman and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was saved from a shooter by a black lesbian cop named Crystal Griner.
But, it seems that that action hasn’t stirred Scalise’s thoughts on the LGBTQ community.
It’s been reported that Steve Scalise will be speaking to the Family Research Council next week.
The FRC is listed by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an anti-LGBT hate group.
The president of the FRC, Tony Perkins, has even attributed the feat of Steve Scalise’s safety not to Griner, but to God.
Specifically, he omitted Griner's contributions and stated it was but “an answer to prayer."
“His fighting spirit in overcoming the odds is a source of inspiration for those who are fighting for the heart and soul of our nation and our culture.
“I look forward to welcoming my friend and former colleague back to the Values Voter stage."
Of course, we have to also remember that Steve Scalise was deeply against the LGBTQ community before.
He once tried to pass a bill to ban the possibility of gay marriage.
“Marriage in the United States shall consist only of the union of a man and a woman,” said Scalise, “Neither this Constitution, nor the constitution of any State, shall be construed to require that marriage or the legal incidents thereof be conferred upon any union other than the union of a man and a woman.”
