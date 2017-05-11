Connecticut Bans Anti-Gay Conversion Therapy For Minors

Connecticut has officially banned anti-gay conversion therapy.

The Associated Press reports:

Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has signed legislation into law barring paid health care providers from engaging in so-called gay conversion therapy to change a minor’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

The Democrat signed the bill during a hastily called ceremony in his office Wednesday, minutes after it unanimously cleared the Senate. It took effect immediately.

Malloy says he’s happy to see Connecticut leading on the issue.