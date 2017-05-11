Connecticut Bans Anti-Gay Conversion Therapy For Minors
Instinct Staff | May 11, 2017
Connecticut has officially banned anti-gay conversion therapy.
Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has signed legislation into law barring paid health care providers from engaging in so-called gay conversion therapy to change a minor’s sexual orientation or gender identity.
The Democrat signed the bill during a hastily called ceremony in his office Wednesday, minutes after it unanimously cleared the Senate. It took effect immediately.
Malloy says he’s happy to see Connecticut leading on the issue.
Good move, Connecticut!!
(H/T: Gay Star News)
Add new comment