Conor McGregor Apologizes For the Use of the "F" Word

Conor McGregor recently came under fire calling an another MMA fighter a faggot.

People were not happy with the use of the slur.

McGregor has now apologized in a taped segment on the Irish TV Show, "The Late Late Show".

He explained the situation saying he was trying to console a fellow fighter after a loss and said his words got away from him. He continued, "I witnessed him lose a fight in a potential career-defining or a career-ending fight in a manner where the opponent was stalling and running away, and I was upset. I was whispering in his ear, and I was speaking on that, and I said what I said. I meant no disrespect to nobody, to anybody in the LGBT community."

...

McGregor said that he was an ally to the LGBT community, saying he was out campaigning to legalize gay marriage in Ireland.

I don't know about you, but even in the heat of a moment, I feel an ally would still come up with any other word to use to describe the fighter. Or is this a case of just shrugging it off, saying "boys will be boys."

You can watch his remarks below.

Do you think his apology was enough? Do you accept it?