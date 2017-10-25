Conor McGregor Under Heat For Calling Another Fighter "A F*****"

Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor is in trouble for calling another fighter “a faggot.”

On the night of Saturday October 21, McGregor insulted fighter Andre Fili while trying to consol Artem Lobov who had just lost a match to Fili.

“And everyone knew he was a faggot and I was calling him a faggot,” McGregor said.

UFC’s official twitter account was the one to upload the video online but quickly took it down once there was a heavy backlash to the comment.

Luckily, twitter always comes with receipts.

Of course, Andre Fili capitalized on the moment by condemning McGregor and told MMA Fighting that,