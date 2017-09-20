Conservative Activist Says Homosexuality's Unnatural Because Kids Think It's Icky

E.W. Jackson / Image via Youtube

We’re here to give you all your daily dose of stupid homophobic rhetoric.

Conservative activist E.W. Jackson has stuck his foot in it this time (and again) by saying that being gay is unnatural because kids find it disgusting.

Jackson went on the air to interview WorldNetDaily’s David Kupelian and somehow the two ended up at this conclusion.

“We now have 4-year-old kids in preschool where we have lesbian and transgender teachers,” Kupelian said. “They go in and they show two women kissing, two men kissing; there is a natural ick factor where children who have not been corrupted say, ‘Ick, that’s gross.’ I’m sorry, it is gross and the grossness is something that God has put in their mind. People may not like to hear this but it actually is gross and it’s a natural reaction of little innocent kids.” Jackson agreed, saying,”Let’s face it, you put before a group of 4, 5, 6, 7-year-olds two men kissing and of course they’re going to say, ‘Eww, eww, that’s gross.’ They probably haven’t grown up seeing that, it is unusual to them but the whole point of the left and the LGBT movement is to desensitize people to it, to make it so common that people don’t even react to it.”

Let’s face it, these thoughts are just overall stupid for multiple reasons.

First off, are we really going to go so low as to use children as our defense for why we don’t like certain type of people? Is that really the right way these two men want to go?

Second, this idea that something that children think is gross makes it unnatural would make a lot of natural things in this world unnatural.

For instance, there’s broccoli, mucus, and most importantly any kind of romantic interaction at all. The argument these two men introduce completely forgets that kids think a guy and a girl kissing is disgusting too.

As stated earlier, this is just stupid rhetoric that has no place in an actual discussion about same-sex love/relationships.

But some of you might be thinking (or texting in the comments right now), why are you sharing it then? Why give these hateful words a spotlight.

Well, at first I would be honest with you and say because it gets clicks. Let’s not pretend that’s not the initial reason why.

That said, there are other reasons.

First, it’s good to know who your enemies are. Whenever someone says something stupid like this its good to know who it is that said it. Keep a count of the bigots and the homophobic idiots out there.

Second, it’s good to know what that person said. That way, you can have receipts in case of need at a later date. If E.W. Jackson ever pops up again and needs to be put in his place, embarrass him with this horribly thought out rhetoric and put yourself on top.

Lastly, it’s a good laugh and a good reminder. We all need a little laugh every now and then, and reading dumb rhetoric can do the trick. But after the laugh a thought of reality will creep in as we realize these guys actually think this and mean this. While a laugh is always needed, a touch of the hateful reality we live in is always important. It keeps us willing and ready to fight.

Yes, writing this post gives stupid sentiments like E.W. Jackson’s a spotlight, but its better to know there are stupid and hateful thoughts like this out there than to take a blue pill of ignorance.