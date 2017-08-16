Conservative Commentator Says Confederate and Pride Flags Are The Exact Same Thing

In a segment on Tuesday during “Fox & Friends,” Star Park said the confederate and rainbow flags, “were the exact same thing.”

Park is a conservative commentator and author. She was on the show to discuss the events that happened in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.

Park was arguing that both represented the 1st Amendment. She said that those who would raise the rainbow flag would take down the confederate flag. Then she mused about what it would be like for Pride parades to see counter protesters come out. I don’t think she is keeping up with the history of gay rights in this country and the amount of opposition we have already faced.

The final comment that really gets one is when she said in her comparison of the two flags, “These two flags represent the exact same thing: that certain people groups are not welcome here.”

UHHHHHHHH…….

The Pride Flag has never been a flag to say certain people weren’t welcome. It was created as a sign of unity and rallying, welcoming all people. Even today we see many straight allies and friends and Pride events. It is not one of division, but to unify.

I sure hope Park learns her facts and checks her story.

See the full interview below: