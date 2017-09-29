Conservative Crybabies Whine About Will & Grace Trump Jokes

Photo: NBC

In the last presidential election, "snowflake" became a popular insult for conservatives to hurl at their sensitive liberal counterparts.

But if you were to glance at Twitter after the premier of the Will & Grace revival, you might've seen some delicate Trump supporters looking mighty butt-hurt.

In case you missed last night's episode, the story followed Will & Grace as they traveled from New York down to Washington, D.C. Will was on a mission to flirt with a senator, who was scheduled to speak in the Rose Garden. Meanwhile, Grace was tasked with redecorating the Oval Office, thanks to karen, who is apparently best friends with Melania Trump.

You can imagine the sort of anti-Trump quips that spilled from the mouths of the beloved sitcom characters.

And while many people were loving the comedy as political commentary, some fans of the original series weren't as pleased.

Used to love watching Will & Grace back in the day. Tuned in for 5 mins last night & never again Sad, just more Trump bashing from the left — Ray Brooks (@MAGA0270) September 29, 2017

#WillAndGrace Imagine that! Will & Grace goes political against Trump. What a shocker! How original. Liked the old show, not this. — Scott Gouveia (@ScottGouveia2) September 29, 2017

ISN'T THIS RICH A BUNCH OF WASHED UP PANSIES GO AFTER THE PRESIDENT Will & Grace takes aim at Trump in its return to TV after 11 years #MAGA pic.twitter.com/rNuMDlvdir — Conservative one (@conserv44110594) September 29, 2017

So...have you heard that tonight's premier of Will & Grace is a Trump &Trump supporters bashfest? Let's give those elitist actors Hell. — Bigly Deplorable (@SlapnutMagoo67) September 29, 2017

It was funny...but odd...11 yrs later and no black friends at all? Less President @realDonaldTrump bashing in the future could work.... — Donovan Brittain (@donovanbrittain) September 29, 2017

Only funny if you're a liberal — kletm (@Kle60212) September 29, 2017

Yep and they all took the knee before filming. Filthy animals — palehorse (@mayhem1100) September 29, 2017

And on the other side of the political spectrum:

The people that voted for a Reality TV Celebrity for President are complaining about #WillAndGrace for being too political — Elaine Young (@ElaineYoung94) September 29, 2017

All the people complaining about #WillAndGrace being political clearly never watched the original 8 seasons. — Jayme Wojciechowski (@JaymeWoj) September 29, 2017

By sending the show's character down to Washington in the revival's first episode, the producers are sending a clear message that there is going to be much more politically based humor, this season.

That all said, what did you guys think of the episode?

