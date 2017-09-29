Conservative Crybabies Whine About Will & Grace Trump Jokes
Photo: NBC
In the last presidential election, "snowflake" became a popular insult for conservatives to hurl at their sensitive liberal counterparts.
But if you were to glance at Twitter after the premier of the Will & Grace revival, you might've seen some delicate Trump supporters looking mighty butt-hurt.
In case you missed last night's episode, the story followed Will & Grace as they traveled from New York down to Washington, D.C. Will was on a mission to flirt with a senator, who was scheduled to speak in the Rose Garden. Meanwhile, Grace was tasked with redecorating the Oval Office, thanks to karen, who is apparently best friends with Melania Trump.
You can imagine the sort of anti-Trump quips that spilled from the mouths of the beloved sitcom characters.
And while many people were loving the comedy as political commentary, some fans of the original series weren't as pleased.
And on the other side of the political spectrum:
By sending the show's character down to Washington in the revival's first episode, the producers are sending a clear message that there is going to be much more politically based humor, this season.
That all said, what did you guys think of the episode?
H/T: New Now Next
Add new comment