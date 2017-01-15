Construction Worker Busts Out Dancing At Work In A Grande Way

This may be why your dry wall contractors take twice as long to get the job done. Then again, if they invited us to see this kind of show, we wouldn't mind.

No, he's not family since his wife shared the video on her Facebook page, but we can still look, no? This Toronto area construction worker's dance moves have been seen over 15 million times and even shared on ellennation.com

Our dry wall may not be dry after this.

We'd dance with him at the club any time he wants to!

And is this the beginning of a new bucket challenge?