Controversy At High School Leads To Equation of Pride and Confederate Flags...Again

A teacher at Auburn High School, in Auburn, Alabama hung a Pride flag up in her classroom and has raised controversy. Students and parents have written a lengthy protest and are asking that the flag be removed. The petition equates the Pride flag to the Confederate flag, much as this commentator did earlier this week.

The petitions states, “The flag creates a hostile and provocative learning environment for students not comfortable openly supporting the LGBTQ Community.” While also saying, “The signers of this petition would like you to consider the uproar and chaos that would ensue were a teacher to hang for example a Confederate, Christian, or Heterosexual Flag in their classroom.”

In response to the petition, students at the school have created a counter petition. The counter petition states, “Auburn Highschool is a diverse and equitable school recognized for its achievements in education.... Lastly, and most importantly, the pride flag and the AHS Educate club has served to provide a healthy environment for our LGBT+ peers to feel comfortable being who they truly are.”

You can watch the news report below:

And head over here to read more of both petitions.

With all that is happening lately, it is frustrating to see more and more people equating the two flags, when the Pride flag seeks to bring unity to the community.