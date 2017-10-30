Corey Feldman Says He Will Name Hollywood Pedophiles In His 10 Million Dollar Film

Photo: Corey Haim, Corey Feldman in "The Lost Boys."

Corey Feldman has spoken at length about the horrific abuse he and his friend Corey Haim endured when they were child actors working in Hollywood.

Then recently, Feldman began to speak out about his plans to make a 10 million dollar film which would expose Hollywood pedophiles.

He writes on his IndieGogo fundraising page:

“[Make a film] that I believe can literally change the entertainment system as we know it. I believe that I can also bring down potentially a pedophile ring that I’ve been aware of since I was a child."

Which brings us to Feldman's appearance on this morning's TODAY show, in which he reveals more about his film project.

He says:

"If I were to go to the police, I would be the one who's getting sued. Henceforth, I need a team of lawyers, I need a team of security to be around me at all times to keep me safe so I can get this message done. I vow I will release every single name that I have any knowledge of, period."

Feldman also vows to shine a light on the darkness in the entertainment industry.

He says: