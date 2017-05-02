Cornell Male A Capella Group Suspended For Icy Hot On Genitals Hazing

Cornell University group, Cayuga’s Waiters, has been suspended for hazing new members with ice baths and Icy Hot on their genitals.

From the Cornell website:

Throughout the Fall 2015 and Spring 2016 semesters, new members and non-senior members of the organization were subjected to systematic hazing activities, including, but not limited to actions such as requiring new members to: sit naked in an ice bath in a bathroom during an organization trip; apply Icy Hot to their genitals; and, race up and down a street and then consume foods.

Cornell University's president shares:

I agree with the UHB that the hazing violations in this case are "extremely serious," "dangerous and humiliating," and evidence of the organization "failing to meet the most minimum standards that we hold as a university community for relationships among students." This behavior has no place at Cornell, and I agree with the URB that dismissal of the organization is appropriate.

Thoughts?

(H/T: Unicorn Booty/ Vice)