Couple Having Loud Sex Interrupts Tennis Match
Instinct Staff | April 21, 2017
Sounds of a couple having loud sex interrupted a tennis match between Frances Tiafoe and Mitchell Krueger at the Sarasota Open in Florida.
From CBS News:
Broadcaster Mike Cation initially described the sounds as coming from someone playing a pornographic video in the stands, but later said they were coming from an apartment nearby.
Both players had fun with the situation while the crowd laughed. Kreuger hit a ball sharply in the direction of the sounds, and Tiafoe screamed, “It can’t be that good!”
The commentator later tweeted:
Much love to the couple with the windows open across the way! Sounds like you guys had a good time!@SarasotaOpen
— Mike Cation (@MikeCTennis) April 19, 2017
Love. Set. Match.
