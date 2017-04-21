Couple Having Loud Sex Interrupts Tennis Match

Sounds of a couple having loud sex interrupted a tennis match between Frances Tiafoe and Mitchell Krueger at the Sarasota Open in Florida.

From CBS News:

Broadcaster Mike Cation initially described the sounds as coming from someone playing a pornographic video in the stands, but later said they were coming from an apartment nearby.

Both players had fun with the situation while the crowd laughed. Kreuger hit a ball sharply in the direction of the sounds, and Tiafoe screamed, “It can’t be that good!”