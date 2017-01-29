Couple's Threesome Addiction Nearly Ended Their Relationship

Photo: I Am Michael

One couple's threesome addiction nearly brought their relationship to an end.

A man named Aaron Little shares his story:

“Studies show that gay men tend to bring a third into the bedroom at some point in their relationship,” Little writes in a new op-ed. “It can be healthy for some, as it eliminates the need for infidelity, but in others, it can be their demise.”

A little spice adds flavor, but add too much...

“We continued to invite guys over to our house, or we would go to their apartment,” he says. “Sometimes the sex was great, other times he just wished we could take back the last hour and a half of our lives.”

Little and his boyfriend nearly hit "rock bottom" after burning through a series of mediocre threesomes. The couple then flew to Melbourne for a vacation, but rather than sight see, the men, "decided to just stay in the room and [have sex] all weekend–we did six guys in a period of 72 hours.”

“It was so bad. “We were both on Grindr finding the next guy 20 minutes after the last one left. We even had the bartender downstairs in the hotel bar leaving bottles of wine and champagne at our door.”

After the vacation, the threesomes continued, but then they'd be followed up by intense arguments.

“We had a lot of issues that stemmed from these random threesomes,” Little writes. “I was always extremely jealous, and some of the guys we had brought into our bedroom had been a terrible mistake.”

Soon after, Little's boyfriend would move out of their apartment. Eventually, however, the couple was able to patch things up.

“Nine months and three threesomes later, my partner has moved home, and our relationship is stable and secure once again. “What we had gone through was all part of our journey, and I hope I never have to go through this again.”

H/T: Queerty, Star Observer