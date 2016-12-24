Cristiano Ronaldo To Syrian Children: "I Am With You"

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo posted a special message in support of the children of Syria on Friday.

In his message Ronaldo said:

“We know that you have been suffering a lot. I am a very famous player, but you are the true heroes. Don’t lose your hope. The world is with you. We care about you. I am with you.”

He also gave a "generous donation," which will fund food, clothing and medical care for families in Aleppo and across Syria.

In a statement Save the Children director Nick Finney expressed:

“Cristiano Ronaldo’s generous donation will help us to support children from Aleppo and across Syria, who have suffered things children should never have to live through. We are tremendously grateful for his life-changing support.

Ronaldo is not only one of the world’s most iconic sports figures, but he also has become a beacon of hope for millions of boys and girls worldwide.

And hope is something that Syria’s children need now more than ever.”