Cristiano Ronaldo's New Statue Accurately Captures His Handsomeness

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has been honored with a new bust that does a fine job of capturing the football player's handsome qualities.

Designed by artist Jose Antonio Navarro Arteaga, the statue features a chiseled jawline, coiffed hair, and does a fine job of capturing the 32-year-old player's sexiness. It sits on display in Spain, at Real Madrid's home stadium, Bernabéu Tour.

But this isn't the first time someone has tried to capture the essence of the dapper athlete's visage.

Just recently, Ronaldo was honored with a bust when Portugal's Aeroporto da Madeira was renamed Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport.

American sports and political commentator Keith Olbermann had this to say about that statue:

I believe there's been a huge mistake made on the new bust of Cristiano Ronaldo at the Madrid Airport: pic.twitter.com/h9Hu5PiM90 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 29, 2017

Of course there was also this other statue, dedicated a few years ago, that seemingly acknowledged Ronaldo's other impressive attributes.

For a very handsome man, Ronaldo has had some appalling luck with statue-makers pic.twitter.com/M74YEDng4c — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) March 29, 2017

What do you think of the new statue?

H/T: Hornet, TMZ