Cristiano Ronaldo's New Statue Accurately Captures His Handsomeness
Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has been honored with a new bust that does a fine job of capturing the football player's handsome qualities.
Designed by artist Jose Antonio Navarro Arteaga, the statue features a chiseled jawline, coiffed hair, and does a fine job of capturing the 32-year-old player's sexiness. It sits on display in Spain, at Real Madrid's home stadium, Bernabéu Tour.
But this isn't the first time someone has tried to capture the essence of the dapper athlete's visage.
Just recently, Ronaldo was honored with a bust when Portugal's Aeroporto da Madeira was renamed Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport.
American sports and political commentator Keith Olbermann had this to say about that statue:
Of course there was also this other statue, dedicated a few years ago, that seemingly acknowledged Ronaldo's other impressive attributes.
What do you think of the new statue?
