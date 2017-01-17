CrossFit Lingo Too Confusing? Too Full Of Innuendos?

Here it is a little over half way through the first month of the rest of your life and that gym membership still remains unused and most likely not even purchased.

If you have made the purchase of that well planned out and researched membership, now it is time to get to the gym which is probably about 85% of the battle.

But what happens when you get to the gym and you feel that they are talking another language? One CrossFitter had the realization that if he was a little lost, others may be, too.

Want know a secret? The CrossFit whiteboard still takes me 5 minutes to decipher the CrossFit terms and what's going on, and I've been looking at one daily for the past 2 years. We’ve all been thee. but there's good news. ​I've broken down all the CrossFit terms & abbreviations that I could think of and built an ever growing list to help you out. It's also full of helpful links to relevant guides and articles.

Toby compiled a list on the site Athlete Vibe as well as a downloadable pdf in case you need to bring a cheat sheet with you to the gym. There's 136 so far so that's a lot to know. Understanding the terms could save you a lot of time and embarrassment at the gym. Thanks Toby!

Now I've heard some of my CrossFit friends use some of the lingo and of course I snicker at many of them. I'm sorry but when you talk about WODs, pronounced wads, where does your mind go?

In talking with Toby, he admitted that the terms may have a little bit of a sexual connotation to them, but in the end, it's good to know what they mean,

Let's look down his list of 136 and see some of them that may mean a couple of different things. We'll include the real definition, but we'll also add our own take on the CrossFit phrase / word. Remember, the whole REAL list can be found over at Athlete Vibe, but here are 16 that we found a little fun, sexy, and a little slutty.

Ab Mat - (he's that hot guy named Matt that has abs from his chin to his knees, right?) A soft leather cushion placed in the small of your back as you work through those sit ups. Give it a wipe after, they can get a little sweaty! Ass To Grass / ATG - (this one sounds dirty on its own, no help needed) Breaking parallel and full depth are two different things. Ass to grass denotes getting your behind as close to the deck as possible. Why? It helps with getting comfortable when trying to get “out of the hole” and the increased depth demands more work from your legs. Bear Complex – ( Is that the back room at the Ramrod where 5 guys interact while having to hang on to the stripper pole?) The bear complex consists of 1 power clean, 1 front squat, 1 push press, 1 back squat & 1 push press. All completed without letting go of the bar. Bro Reps – (famous sauna move under the towels) CrossFit movements have strict standards to ensure consistency across the board. A “bro rep” is a repetition that is counted but does not meet the guidelines. Josh Bridges performance in 16.4 caused Bro rep outrage! Chest To Bar / CTB / C2B – (when Jason wears his low cut tank top, places his tits to the bar in hopes of getting the attention of the bartender) One of the variations of pull-up used in CrossFit workouts. A chest to bar requires greater power and strength given the increased range of motion required for your chest to touch the bar and count the rep. These reps can be carried out in a strict, kipping or butterfly movement. Clean & Jerk – (second under the towel sauna move on the list) Predominantly performed with a barbell, this movement is a composite of two weightlifting movements, the clean and the jerk. With good form and proper technique, this movement is an effective element to any fitness program. DOMS – (the ones in control in the sauna) Delayed onset muscle soreness – As the name suggests, muscle soreness that gets you a couple of days later after those energetic squats. Stairs may be a struggle but you'll live. Have a good stretch if you have time. Goblet Squats – (there's an image in my mind but it may be too NSFW to even type it) A squat that involves holding a weight close to your chest at chest height. Kettlebells are frequently used for goblet squats in CrossFit programming. Hollow Rocks – (what you have after the sauna) A tough gymnastic movement that is easier said than done. With your hands and feet in the air, you have to move through a rocking motion whilst keeping your arms and legs in position. Overhead Squat / OHS – (just rearrange the words and you'll get what we are thinking) Because squatting isn’t hard enough... We add a barbell overhead to make things that much harder. The overhead squat is a measure of strength and flexibility. Pukie The Clown – (this made us think it might be something like a dirty sanchez or an atomic donkey punch) A CrossFit mascot that depicts a clown that has pushed the physical boundaries and winded up making themselves ill. This great article addresses Pukie and his mate Uncle Rhabdo, I suggest you have a read. Split Jerk / SJ – (just sounds dirty) The split jerk is a movement allowing you to take the bar from your shoulders to locked out overhead. The “split” refers to your leg positioning as you catch the jerk as you will have one leg forward of your body and the other trailing. Toes To Bar / TTB / T2B – (see, I used to have this brass bed and the headboard was a horizontal bar...) A gymnastic movement that sees you hanging directly beneath the bar at full stretch, from here you will then attempt to touch the bar that you are hanging from with your toes. Touch And Go / TNG – (when you brush that hottie as you are walking by, no sex, but it could lead there) If you are strong and feeling like a boss you will work through your reps without dropping the bar. Touch ‘n’ go will shave time off that all important score! Use wisely, burn out your forearms and that grip strength might disappear until after the session! Wall Balls / WB – (just makes us giggle) A test of strength, stamina and pure grit. A wall ball repetition is counted every time you propel a weighted ball (20 lbs) to a 10-foot target above you. The tough part; catching it on the way down and squatting with every rep. WOD – (we all like to finish our wods) Workout of the day. This will be up on the whiteboard, posted online or in your scruffy notebook. Regardless of what program you follow, the WOD is what’s prescribed for today.

And if you are better with visuals, here's a couple of friendly guys trying to help us understand CrossFit a little better (Little bit of NSWF language).

Thanks again Toby for your informative list and thanks for letting us have a little fun, too!

So there you have it. Now you have a resource that will get you through your time at the gym ... now where is the gym again? Maybe I'll look for it at the beginning of February.

h/t: Athlete Vibe , video MBest11x