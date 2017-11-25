Crowd Comes To Defense In Attack At Buenos Aires Pride

At the Buenos Aires Pride March last Saturday, a man was attacked by three men.

Juan Victor Gonzalez was approached by three men and attacked with a hockey stick.

When they saw a photographer taking photos of the incident, they also turned on him.

In response, 30 people from the Pride March came to their defense and attacked the three men. They also took pictures that the police could use to find the culprits.

Gonzalez was taken to the hospital as he suffered from a concussion and a large cut to the head that required seven stitches.

Police have also arrested one suspect so far in connection to the attack.

People should know by now that one should never attack a gay, especially at a Pride Event.

H/T: Metro