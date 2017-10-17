Cruises To Malta Now Offer Gay Weddings

You can now get married on your next Cruise vacation!

Last week, on National Coming Out Day, the Celebrity Cruises company announced that all same-sex marriages performed onboard are now legally recognized.

The company, and its parent company Royal Caribbean Cruises, had already hosted gay weddings before for trips to the US, Mexico, and the Caribbean, but this new announcement is specifically in relation to trips to Malta.

You see, back in July the Mediterranean nation’s parliament voted 66-1 in favor of marriage quality. This then makes it possible for sea fairing cruises to perform gay marriage on their international waters.

So, if you’re planning a trip to Malta or back from it and want to get hitched, you can now.

Congratulations!