Cult Film Favorite 'Clue' To Be Adapted For Stage

If you're a fan of the cinematic cult classic, Clue, delight in the news that one of your favorite films is being reinterpreted for a new stage adaptation, slated to tour North America next year!

If you're not familiar with the film, let us explain what all the fuss is about...

Clue was a 1985 comedy/mystery hybrid film, based on the popular Hasbro board game of the same name.

The film was packed to the brim with acting talent, featuring stars like Tim Curry (Rocky Horror Picture Show), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), comedy legend Madeline Kahn (who appeared in many of Mel Brooks' films), and extraordinary actresses Lesley Ann Warren and Eileen Brennan, both of whom you may recognize from their later guest appearances on Will & Grace.

Clue tells the story of six strangers who are asked to attend a lavish party at a remote New England mansion. Once the guests arrive, a murder takes place. And the rest of the film revolves around finding out "Whodunnit!"

And now, a new stage adaptation of Clue is slated to tour North America in 2018!

EW has more:

The play features musical elements and was directed in its world premiere by Hunter Foster, Tony nominee for a 2003 Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors. Based on the Paramount film, the stage show is adapted by original screenwriter Jonathan Lynn with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. Work Light Productions (RENT, Mamma Mia!, Motown The Musical) and The Araca Group (Urinetown, Wicked) will produce, in association with Aged in Wood and Michael Barra. “The road has not had a comedy like Clue since Noises Off,” said Stephen Gabriel, president of Work Light Productions. “It is a unique phenomenon that transcends the genre of most plays, appealing to cult followers of the movie and musical theatergoers alike.” The touring cast and full itinerary will be announced at a later date.

