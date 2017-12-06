Customer Leaves Homophobic Message On Receipt For Gay Server

A North Carolina restaurant fired a server after he shared a photo of a homophobic message left on a receipt by a customer.

The message read:

“Our gay waiter made me wanna throw up my food! “Ruined my experience tongt. Will not be back!”

According to the Charlotte Observer, the message was left by a patron on Nov. 30, at the Hickory Tavern’s Wesley Chapel location on Old Monroe Road in Indian Trail, Union County.

In response to the server's firing, another patron uploaded an image of the receipt, and wrote:

“A sweet young man was fired from his server job at Hickory Tavern after sharing a bigoted note left by a customer. Let’s help him find a new job.”

Realizing the server may have misunderstood the company's confidentiality policy, the restaurant later offered to give the server back his job.

The restaurant also submitted the following statement to the Charlotte Observer