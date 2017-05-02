Cynthia Nixon On Why She Resisted The Bisexual Label

Cynthia Nixon explains why she was initially resistant to labeling herself as bisexual in a new interview with The Huffington Post. Nixon is married to Christine Marinoni and has been with her since 2004, but was previously in a long-term relationship with a man, the father of her oldest children.

From The Huffington Post:

Nixon, who was in a long-term relationship with schoolteacher Danny Moses until 2003, caused a bit of a kerfuffle in the queer world a few years back. In explaining her new, intimate relationship with a woman after having lived with a man for many years, she stated that her sexual orientation is “a choice.” LGBTQ activists criticized her for what they saw as right-wing framing of sexual orientation and kept the controversy going. She finally identified as “bisexual.”

“I didn’t really identify as bisexual,” she said, “but people were so insistent that I pick a ― you know, it caused a huge controversy and everyone wanted to graft on to me this narrative ― [that] I felt that I had just simply been mistaken about myself for all these years and finally the veil was lifted and I was a lesbian. And that was not true.”