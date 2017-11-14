Dacre Montgomery's Abs Get A 'Kiss Of Sun' Thanks To Talented Makeup Artist

Y'all have been mighty thirsty for Dacre Montgomery.

Some of you fell in love with him when he appeared in this year's Power Rangers film.

Others might have discovered him when he appeared as Billy on season two of the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things.

And since some of you couldn't get enough of Dacre's Stranger Things audition tape, we thought you might also enjoy this Instagram video in which the 22-year-old Australian actor gets just a "kiss of sun" applied to his shirtless body, thanks to the talents of the show's Makeup Department Head, Amy L Forsythe.

Hot mulletyes his abs a real just a kiss of sun#80shair #mullet #hotguys #makeuptutorial #strangerthings @dacremontgomery @amylforsythe #lastlooks #prettyboy wonderful wig by @glandros A post shared by Sarah Hindsgaul (@sarahhindsgaul) on Nov 12, 2017 at 2:38pm PST

And here's the result:

