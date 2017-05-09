'Daddyhunt: The Serial' Stars Featured In New Safe Sex PSAs
Instinct Staff | May 9, 2017
As part of a partnership between the Daddyhunt gay dating app and Building Health Online Communities (BHOC), Daddyhunt: The Serial stars BJ Gruber, Jim Newman, David M. Farrington, Michael Snipe Jr. are taking part in a series of PSAs to promote HIV and STI prevention and awareness.
Check out their first PSAs "The Right Choice" and "PrEP is Effective":
More PSAs centered around condoms, STI testing, and treatment and medication for HIV-positive individuals are still to come.
What are your thoughts on the campaign?
(H/T: Towleroad)
