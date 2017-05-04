Dallas Doctor Drops Gay Patient After He Requests Info On PrEP

Dallas, Texas resident Ty Huff shared on Facebook that his primary care physician, Dr. Howard H. Nguyen, dropped him as a patient after Huff requested information on pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). Huff is a gay man seeking to remain HIV-negative.

From Facebook:

Huff writes:

When asking about Pr-EP make sure your doctor doesn't do this to you. Like i'm SHOOK Angry right Now. After I celebrated being HIV Negative- I was told that I would still remain at risk and that Truvada was not a "cure for HIV" or a preventative medication.This ISNT about me getting my feelings hurt- this is about me as a gay young black man ( one of the highest at risk groups for becoming HIV positive) being turned away and refused HIV preventive medications . I KNOW I have access to the wealth and privilege of finding a new doctor- but how many don't? how many people has he done this to? that's the problem. HIV IS A PROBLEM IN BLACK COMMUNITIES.