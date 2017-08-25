Dan Reynolds, Of Imagine Dragons, Hosts Inaugural LOVELOUD Fest

Imagine Dragons Front Man Dan Reynolds will be hositng the LOVELOUD Concert to encourage greater love, communication, and understanding of our LGBTQ+ Community.

You may be familiar with the group for their songs “Radioactive” and most recently “Believer." Their third album Evolve was released earlier this years.

The 2017 LOVELOUD concert will feature live music from Imagine Dragons, Neon Trees, Krewella, Nicholas Petricca of Walk The Moon (Acoustic), Joshua James and Aja Volkman.

Reynolds said why he created the festival, ““I want the LOVELOUD concert to engage a passionate and supportive audience in the fight against teen suicide and to bring communities together to start the conversation and celebrate individuality. We want to offer hope to young people, let them know they’re not alone and encourage acceptance in the home and community. LOVELOUD is committed to creating a community of inclusion. Our goal is to create support and resources for those in crisis, specifically by providing insight into recognizing and helping those in need, resources to those wanting to learn more, and guidance on how to more effectively start a conversation with family and friends.”

Reynolds considers Utah a “home away from home” and was why he decided to have it there. Also some statics about teen suicide also helped in the decision.

One of the most troubling issues with a lack of communication or an absence of acceptance amongst young people in the LGBTQ+ community is teen suicide. The numbers are staggering. Consider the following:

Suicide is the leading cause of teen deaths in Utah.

LGBTQ+ youth that come from a home or community where they are not accepted are eight times more likely to commit suicide.

All proceeds from this concert will go to the LOVELOUD Foundation, which lends support to various charities such as Encircle and Stand4Kind, as well as national charities, The Trevor Project and GLAAD.

The inaguaral music festival will happen this weekend in Orem, Utah on August 26th.

Watch Dan Reynolds talk about the festival below:

Find out more info, head over to LOVELOUD