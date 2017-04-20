Dan Savage Donates $100K To ACLU, Planned Parenthood & Refugee Relief

Dan Savage just donated $100,000 to Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), and the International Refugee Assistance Project--and he did it with your help!

He writes in The Stranger:

This morning I had the distinct pleasure of mailing off checks to Planned Parenthood ($33,333.34), the ACLU ($33,333.33) and the International Refugee Assistance Project ($33,333.33)—money we raised selling ITMFA ("Impeach The Mother Fucker Already") buttons, t-shirts, hats, stickers, coffee cups, and lapel pins at www.ITMFA.org and www.impeachthemotherfuckeralready.com. And I got to mail those checks out because nearly 10,000 Savage Love readers and Savage Lovecast listeners have ordered #ITMFA gear over the last eight weeks!

Amazing!

And Dan's not stopping there; he continues:

We want to raise another $100,000 for Planned Parenthood, the ACLU, and IRAP! Here's how you can help! 1. Order some ITMFA gear at www.ITMFA.org! 2. Get some extra buttons or t-shirts or hats to share with your friends! 3. Post photos of yourself in your ITMFA gear on social media with hashtag #ITMFA—and follow ITMFA on Instagram!

Nice work, guys!

(H/T: Joe.My.God.)