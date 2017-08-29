Dan Savage Gave Trump's #MAGA Slogan A Whole New Meaning

Way back in 2003, Dan Savage helped coin the term "Santorum," in honor of staunchly anti-LGBT Senator Rick Santorum.

santorum (san-TOR-um) n.

1. The frothy mixture of lube and fecal matter

that is sometimes the by-product of anal sex.

And now, Savage has set his sights on reclaiming Donald Trump's campaign slogan, #MAGA.

In place of "Make American Great Again," Savage suggested that we change the acronym to...

Savage clarified that he didn't coin the new meaning, rather he just wanted to help spread the word.

I didn't come up with it -- seen it floating around here and elsewhere. Merely signal boosting & endorsing! #maga #MyAssGotAte https://t.co/UPGEcS0HNz — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) August 27, 2017

Since Savage has helped to popularize the terms Santorum and pegging, we'll have hope that the new improved #MAGA will penetrate the cultural zeitgeist.

H/T: Unicorn Booty