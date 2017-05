We were gagging when we heard Glee alum Darren Criss would star as Andrew Cunanan in Ryan Murphy's highly anticipated series, American Crime Story: Versace.

And now, we're getting an early look of Darren, on set and in character.

New bts photos of @darrencriss filming Versace: American Crime Story in Miami - 5/3/17 https://t.co/yypnOlpfYJ pic.twitter.com/JQttx9Lo1k — DarrenAndChrisNews (@darrenchrisnews) May 4, 2017

Good Lord, he is gorgeous!

Do The Hustle. @darrencriss and @maxgreenfield on the set of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on May 5, 2017 at 7:25am PDT

H/T: WOW Report